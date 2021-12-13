NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in November

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on NPSKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get NSK alerts:

NPSKY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.76. 12,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. NSK has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.