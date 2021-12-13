Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 5.9%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

