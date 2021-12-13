Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Up 5%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 14,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 750,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

