Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

