Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of JRO opened at $10.09 on Monday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
