Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JRO opened at $10.09 on Monday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

