Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years.

NYSE NIQ opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.80. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

