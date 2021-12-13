Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NMT opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

