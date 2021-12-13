Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $17.93.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
