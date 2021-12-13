Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

