Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

OCSL stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,384,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,201,669 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $71,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

