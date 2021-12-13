Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 550.6% from the November 15th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 170.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

