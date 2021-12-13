Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $395.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $293.59.

ODFL opened at $356.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.02 and its 200 day moving average is $293.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

