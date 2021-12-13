OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Southern were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 12,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Southern by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

