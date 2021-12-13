OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 6,130 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 198.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after buying an additional 174,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Shares of CNI opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.