OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 140.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.7% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.