OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $149.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.54.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

