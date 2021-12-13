OLD National Bancorp IN Has $795,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after acquiring an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 405,582 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after acquiring an additional 382,377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

NOC opened at $371.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.28 and a 200 day moving average of $366.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

