OLD National Bancorp IN Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.07.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $242.77 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.26 and a 200-day moving average of $227.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.