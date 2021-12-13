OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $85.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.