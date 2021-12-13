OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 196 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,493,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $116.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $78.56 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

