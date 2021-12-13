OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,000 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $96.54 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.70 and a 52-week high of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

