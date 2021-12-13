OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

COUP stock opened at $155.49 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.22 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.20 and its 200-day moving average is $230.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,418 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,376 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.43.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

