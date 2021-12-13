OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAC. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

