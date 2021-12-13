Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of OOMA opened at $19.03 on Friday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $447.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

