Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $16.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.65. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $23.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $37.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $103.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $125.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,003.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,817.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,645.86. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

