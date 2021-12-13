Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $33.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $27.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2023 earnings at $36.37 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

ORLY opened at $682.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $683.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

