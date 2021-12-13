Oppenheimer Weighs in on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $121.84 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

