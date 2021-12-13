Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Raised by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 3.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

