Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.36.

NYSE ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Oracle by 105.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

