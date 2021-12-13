Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $537,000 Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $34.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.36. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $31,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $29,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,311 shares of company stock valued at $11,005,251. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

