Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unisys were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 16.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,340,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 188,889 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 6.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 176.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 404,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UIS stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

