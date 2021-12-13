Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Banner by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Banner by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.12 on Monday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.20%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

