Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 728 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.23%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.