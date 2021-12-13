Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

