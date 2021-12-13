O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $683.99

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $683.99 and last traded at $676.51, with a volume of 291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $682.37.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $639.72 and a 200 day moving average of $603.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 227.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

