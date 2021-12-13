Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.47 million and $114,358.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076635 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

