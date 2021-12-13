Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Shares of ORPH opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

