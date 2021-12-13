OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. OSI Systems reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

OSI Systems stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.50. 417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

