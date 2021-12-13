Outfitter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.