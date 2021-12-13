Outfitter Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $228,420,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 122.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

