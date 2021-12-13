Outfitter Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.2% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $677.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $614.13 and its 200-day moving average is $552.69. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

