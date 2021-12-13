Outfitter Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for approximately 1.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

