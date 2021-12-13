P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $71.62

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.62, but opened at $68.42. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $70.16, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTSI. TheStreet raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $783.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.