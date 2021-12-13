Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $169.06 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.