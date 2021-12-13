Palladium Partners LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,059.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 99.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 182.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.19 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.