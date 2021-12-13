Palladium Partners LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $925.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $914.09 and a 200 day moving average of $898.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.