Palladium Partners LLC Sells 636 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $155.46 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $155.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

