Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Short Interest Up 311,250.0% in November

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, a growth of 311,250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,362,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PDGO opened at $0.00 on Monday. Paradigm Oil and Gas has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Paradigm Oil and Gas Company Profile

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc develops and explores oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

