Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGRX. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

EGRX stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $591.72 million, a P/E ratio of 111.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

