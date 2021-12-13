Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 8,616 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Mercantile Bank worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MBWM stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

