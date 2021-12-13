Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,887 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 175.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

PKG opened at $128.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.